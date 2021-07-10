First-Ever Bienvenue Coffee Fest Brews Excitement, Crowds at Depot

The next big event coming to the depot will be the Duluth Art Institute's member show next month.

DULUTH, Minn.- The debut of a new festival at Duluth’s St. Louis County Depot *brewed* up excitement and big crowds today.

It was the first ever “Bienvenue” Coffee Fest at the Depot.

Hundreds of coffee roasters and enthusiasts poured in to talk beans and check out local vendors civil war re-enactors talking the importance of coffee in the war, and live music and food outside the library across the street.

The idea for coffee fest came about back in 2019.

Organizers say they were excited to provide a space for all the coffee connoisseurs in the area to come together.

“I hear about people who have roasters in their garages and they’re just doing these small batch roastings so that just they and maybe their friends and family can try,” said Mary Tennis, Director of the St. Louis County Depot and Extension.

“It’s an emerging culture but yet, we haven’t yet had one big celebration to promote that,” she said.

The next big event coming to the depot will be the Duluth Art Institute’s member show next month.