Spooner Businesses See Boost With Return of Rodeo Festivities

The parade kicked off the rodeos festivities, bringing people from all over back into the heart of town.

SPOONER, Wisc. — It is arguably one of the largest and longest traditions Spooner has to offer.

“This is probably one of the biggest weekends of the year. From a seasonal community and county we really look forward to these events to help support us year round,” Washburn County Tourism Board Vice President, Sue Churchill says.

After the cancellation of the event last year due to the pandemic, businesses struggled.

“Last year was really slow. We got most of our business done through takeout orders,” Nick’s Family Restaurant Waitress, Katie Peterson says.

Now, people like local business owner Sue Churchill are seeing lines go out the door.

“The last several weeks, our two businesses have experienced record breaking days and weeks,” Churchill says.

“It’s just a sign of our thriving community. A lot of rural communities are struggling and dying off but this one is one that continues to grow and thrive. It’s refreshing. It feels really good for our future,” Webster Wisconsin Resident, Joel Zimmerman says.

In all, 67 organizations participated in the parade from throughout the Spooner area giving the community the economic boost they needed.

“This weekend has been insane. We have had busy days every day. We’ve sold out of a lot of food. I’ve been called in early sometimes. It’s been really good. We have a lot more waitresses working, a lot more dishwashers working. It’s been really good for business,” Peterson says.