40th Annual Heritage Days Wraps Up Successful Weekend

The popular festival will continue next year with even more vendors.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — The annual festival and class reunion in Two Harbors came roaring back this weekend.

“It’s the largest festival in Two Harbors that is a city sanctioned event,” Heritage Days Chairman, Cheryl Sundstrom says.

Complete with a parade, fireworks and 42 vendors throughout the weekend.

“We didn’t know what to expect but it’s been phenomenal. We’ve got and done some exit interviews with most of our vendors and everybody is very please and very happy,” Sundstrom says.

Some vendors even were sold out of their products by Sunday while others restocked their supply.

“We thought we had prepped enough for the whole weekend. We ran through on Friday. We were here for the street dance Friday night. Went through all of our burgers. Stocked up again for Saturday morning. Blew through that what we thought we would be for the whole weekend. Sold that all out on Saturday,” Room at the Table Catering & Bakery Co-Owner, Kevin Peterson says.

Like Kevin Peterson of the Room at the Table Catering and Bakery who has been seeing lines all Sunday afternoon.

“This has been a fabulous weekend for us. Two Harbors. The people. The organizers for the heritage days. We’ve had some of our best sales ever,” Peterson says.

“You can expect music, music and more music. You can expect helicopter rides that you might be hearing right above me right now. You can expect vendors you can expect good food. Everyone is so friendly. We just love having people stop by and say hi,” Sundstrom says.