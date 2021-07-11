Campfires Banned in Boundary Waters, Fire Danger High

ELY, Minn. (AP) – Forest Service officials have temporarily banned campfires in the Superior National Forest, including the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, and closed some lakes and access points because of four wildfires burning in the area.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting high or very high wildfire danger across most of northern Minnesota.

The Delta fire is the largest and is burning south of Snowbank Lake about 19 miles east of Ely.

Officials estimated it at 62 acres in size and believe it was caused by lightning.