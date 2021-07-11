Fire Destroys Gazebo, Two Buildings at Resort on Lake Vermillion

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn.- A structure fire Sunday at a resort on Lake Vermillion destroyed two buildings, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire at the Life of Riley Resort around 1:17 a.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, the fire started in a resort gazebo, then spread to two nearby buildings.

No injuries were reported. The structures were complete losses.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Below is a statement posted on the Life of Rile Resort’s Facebook page: