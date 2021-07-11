Four Northland Girls Hockey Players Taking Part in USA Hockey Girls 15 Player Development Camp

Duluth Marshall's Katrina Thorson and Proctor/Hermantown's Izy Fairchild, Morgan LaValley and Hannah Graves are all taking part in the camp that is for the country's top girls players born in 2006

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Four Northland girls hockey players are participating in the USA Hockey Girls 15 Player Development Camp this week.

Duluth Marshall’s Katrina Thorson and Proctor/Hermantown’s Izy Fairchild, Morgan LaValley and Hannah Graves are all taking part.

The camp is for the country’s top girls players born in 2006 who participated in the tryout process. During the camp, players get on and off the ice training and coaching, as well as competing against one another.

The camp runs through Thursday at the Herb Brooks Hockey Center in St. Cloud.