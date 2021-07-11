Haze Blows Into Duluth Skies from Canada Wildfires

The haze was potentially problematic for those suffering from sensitive breathing.

DULUTH, Minn.- The skies above the Twin Ports getting getting choked by heavy smoke this weekend from wildfires in Canada making air quality poor.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the National Weather Service issued an air quality warning for all of this. It started Friday and ended Sunday morning.

Meteorologists add it’s not something we see often in our area.

“This is particularly impactful for groups that are sensitive toward poorer air quality or people that have asthma, or any other lung or heart condition,” said Woody Unruh, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

“I would say that it’s a bit unusual just ’cause we typically don’t have wildfires burn upstream of us, so north of us, having this smoke blown down into the area,” he said.

Meteorologists add once the winds changed direction the haze no longer became an issue, but you could still the hazy skyline throughout the day.