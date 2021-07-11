Hermantown’s Taylor Sundbom Wins 90th Annual Cloquet Invitational

Sundbom shot 210 on the weekend, two strokes better than recent Cloquet grad Sam Baker, to win his fourth Cloquet Invitational and first since 2019.

CLOQUET, Minn. – We’ve reached the point of the summer where golf tournaments fill the calendar and we kick things off this weekend in Cloquet for a big one.

The 90th annual Cloquet Invitational teed off this weekend with the championship taking place on Sunday afternoon. In the final group, Brian Moores, John Sheff, Hermantown’s Taylor Sundbom and recent Cloquet graduate and class AA state champion Sam Baker all teed off together.

Sundbom entered the day with a one stroke lead over Baker and he held that throughout. On the 18th hole, both Baker and Sundbom shot par but Sundbom’s early lead would give him the win, as he shot a 72 on the day and 210 total to give him his 4th win at the Cloquet Invite and first since 2019.

“Feels great, it may be my favorite tournament of the year, for sure one of them. It’s a long test of golf and it’s fun to play against good players and see how you stack up. It gives me some confidence so hopefully I can continue that success throughout,” Sundbom said.

“[Taylor Sundbom]’s a great guy, he’s a good player and he’s fun to play with and it was a treat to play with him. It was a blast. First Cloquet Invite so it was pretty special and we came out and played pretty good,” Baker added.

Sheff and Moores finished tied for third shooting 213 on the weekend.