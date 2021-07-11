Man Arrested After ‘Shots Fired’ Incident In Virginia

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A man is under arrest after a “shots fired” incident in the city of Virginia over the weekend.

The shooting was reported around 4:20 p.m. Saturday on the 1200 block of 5th Avenue North.

When officers arrives, they were informed by witnesses that the shooter left the scene and went into a residence on the 500 block of 11th Street North.

“Virginia PD officers along with members of the Saint Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Eveleth and Gilbert PDs set a perimeter around the residence,” according to Deputy Chief Chad Nickila, of the Virginia Police Department.

The suspect eventually surrendered without incident, according to Nickila.

There were no reports of any injuries involving the “shots fired” incident, and circumstances around the shooting were not released Sunday.

The suspect was being held in the St. Louis County Jail Sunday for allegations of “reckless discharge of a firearm in city limits.”

“Subsequent charges are possible pending the results of the ongoing investigation,” Nickila said.