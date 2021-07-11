Superior Fuel Company Adds Four 80,000 Gallon Fuel Tanks to Rail Terminal Site

The tanks should be up and running within the next two months.

DULUTH, Minn. — Superior Fuel have added four 80,000 gallon propane tanks at their rail terminal site in West Duluth.

The 2.5 million dollar project is expected to help heat more homes during the winter season.

With each tank able to provide fuel refills to over three-hundred homes.

Throughout the next few weeks the tanks will be gearing up to operate ahead of the winter season allowing the company to keep up with the demand in the twin ports area.

“It’s going to solidify the supply with our customer base also. During tight supply problems, other propane companies within 250 miles will be able to buy from us also. It’s going to be a huge advantage of us and our customers during those crunch times,” Superior Fuel CFO, Joe Stariha says.

