Zeitgeist Café Hosts First-Ever Drag Brunch

Guests got to sip some mimosas while watching the drag performers dance to top 40 hits.

DULUTH, Minn.- Zeitgeist Arts Café played host to some live brunch entertainment normally seen in places like the Twin Cities Sunday.

Zeitgeist hosted its first ever drag brunch featuring performers from the Twin Ports’ Zenith City Horror and some from Minneapolis.

Guests got to sip some mimosas while watching the drag performers dance to top 40 hits.

“Fun songs, y’know we’ve got a little Mariah Carey, little Dolly Parton, all your favorites,” said Drag Queen Princess Buttercream. “So there’s nothing not to love.”

They say it was a celebration of LGBTQ+ pride, and in-person performances again since the pandemic.

“Drag is something that, it’s, drag performance you have to, it’s almost, if it’s not live it loses its magic,” Princess Buttercream said. “Who doesn’t love a drag queen when they’re trying to eat their waffles?”

Breakfast po’boys and beignets were also on the menu as the event also celebrated pop-up Cajun restaurant Gumbo Boi as they transition out of their stay at Zeitgeist’s kitchen to do other popups in the area.

“Well, there’s nothing like having a good time in Louisiana you can’t help it. So mixes really well with Drag Brunch,” Gumbo Boi owner Robert Lee said.

“There’s nothing better to serve food too than a bunch of people having a good time and having some drinks. That’s what Gumbo Boi is all about,” he said.

Gumbo Boi and Zenith City Horror will be back together again at Wild State Cider for a Drag Dinner Show on July 30th.