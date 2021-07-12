Douglas Co. Maintenance Employee Killed While Working In Government Center

SUPERIOR, Wis. — There were heavy hearts in Superior Monday after learning a Douglas County employee was killed while working in the Government Center over the weekend.

The employee worked with the “Buildings and Grounds” crew.

The work-related accident happened sometime Sunday in the Government Center building on the corner of Hammond Avenue and 14th Street.

The name of the victim and circumstances surrounding his death are expected to be released by Douglas County administration after all family members are notified.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was the initial investigator that ruled out anything criminal.

Wisconsin’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is now leading the investigation into what went wrong.

An internal email by the County Administrator said help is available to any employees needing assistance dealing with the death. The county is also looking into bringing in an on-site counselor for the next few days.

More details about the accident are expected to be released Tuesday.