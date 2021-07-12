Douglas County Employee Killed in “Work-Related Accident”

Site Staff,

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Douglas County officials say a County employee was killed Sunday in a “work-related accident.”

The accident happened Sunday morning at the County’s Government Center, according to the Douglas County Administrator Ann Doucette.

The incident is currently under investigation.

County officials have not yet identified the employee or provided further details about the accident.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

