Duluth YMCA Participates in National Summer Learning Week

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s Area Family YMCA participates in this week’s National Summer Learning event.

This week’s programs dedicates to keeping kids engaged and healthy through STEM, reading and art programs.

“And these full day summer care kind of gives us a chance to get to know the kids in a different way, and as you get to know their interests it’s easier to engage them in our learning activities,” said director Anne Steile.

Each day of national summer learning week involves a new interactive activity for kids.

They are designed to close the national education and opportunity gap.