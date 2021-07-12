Employee Stabbed ‘Multiple Times’ In Babbitt, 2 Arrested

BABBITT, Minn. – Police in Babbitt have arrested two men after a woman was stabbed multiple times Saturday evening inside a local business.

Police Chief Mike McGregor says the call for help came in around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

While officers were responding to the scene, a shooting was reported in the same area. McGregor said nobody was shot and both incidents are related.

The 53-year-old stabbing victim, who is an employee at the business, is from Babbitt and was taken to Virginia Regional Medical Center for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects, a 38-year-old man from Babbitt and a 29-year-old man from Grand Rapids were taken into custody a short time after the stabbing.

They are both being held in the St. Louis County Jail in Virginia pending formal charges from the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

The Babbitt Police Department was assisted by the St Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the Ely Police Department, the Gilbert Police Department, the East Range Police Department, and the Eveleth Police Department.