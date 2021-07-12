Fire at AmericInn Hotel Still Under Investigation

PROCTOR, Minn.– An investigation is underway in Proctor after fire broke out this morning at a hotel in town.

Crews responded to the AmericInn Hotel around 10:45 AM on Monday morning along US highway 2, near Blackwoods.

The hotel was fully booked at the time, but everyone was evacuated safely with no injuries.

The flames were limited to the exterior of the building, however, two units were damaged from fire and smoke.

Proctor’s Fire Chief says he’s thankful for the backup help from neighboring departments.

“Today went better than expected, when I pulled into the parking lot, there were a couple of pucker moments but once you turn around and see the resources you have, and I knew Hermantown and Solway was coming, and 8 quint was already there from Duluth, so it made things lot better, kind of calmed me down a bit myself too,” Kerry Helquist said.

The hotel opened back up, and was fully operational by Monday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.