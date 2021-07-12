Fire Breaks Out at Proctor AmericInn Hotel

PROCTOR, Minn. – Fire broke out Monday morning at the AmericInn Hotel in Proctor.

Crews responded to the scene along US Highway 2 near Blackwoods around 10:45 a.m.

Officials say the fire was limited to the exterior of the building.

No one was injured. Guests and staff were evacuated.

Fire officials are working to assess the damage.

This is a developing story. FOX 21 will continue to update this post when more information becomes available.