First Concert for Recovery Held at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn.- Members of the Northland Music and Recovery community is teaming up with the DECC and the Duluth Bethel to throw the Northland’s first concert for recovery.

The Duluth Bethel Treatment Center invites Northlanders to celebrate National Recovery Month.

Four bands will gather on the East side of the DECC for a performance on Saturday September 25, supporting substance abuse treatment and mental health services.

“I think it’s important for people to see and recognize that recovery works,” said executive director of Duluth Bethel Dennis Cummings. “Both people in the community, people who have experienced substance abuse or mental health, want to recognize those folks and let them see that recovery works but you can have fun in sobriety.”

They hope to see this concert become an annual event and see more people from the community get involved with those going through the recovery process.

“To be coming out on the other side of COVID, this is an incredible sequence of timing that just marries up really nice together. So we’re really excited for this event,” said Cummings.

This event is even more crucial as the pandemic caused substance abuse and mental health cases to rise. The concert will be held on Harbor Drive, between the DECC and the marina.