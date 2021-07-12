Lake Superior Day Returns This Weekend

The event is geared towards educating the public on the lake with interactive kids activities.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The annual Lake Superior Day on Barkers Island is back in action this coming weekend.

It’s held every third weekend in July.

The event is geared toward educating the public on the lake with interactive activities for kids.

Organizations that work on Lake Superior hope people can come and learn more about the largest of the Great Lakes.

“We want people to celebrate in the community this fabulous place where we live and that Lake Superior is a draw for people’s jobs and recreation and sense of place for living around here. It’s a great opportunity to take some time to learn about it and celebrate it together,” Lake Superior Reserve Education Coordinator, Luciana Ranelli says.

The event is free to the public. For more information, click here.