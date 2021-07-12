Late Night Laughs Returning to Fitger’s Complex

Stand Up Comedy Begins Friday, July 16 at Fitger's in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Professional stand-up comedy returns to the Fitget’s complex Friday, July 16.

The event will take place on the third floor of the complex inside the Fitger’s Comedy Lounge.

Tickets are $20 per person, and reservations are highly encouraged.

Professional comedians Ryan Kahl and Mike Brody will be performing on Friday, July 16.

The comedy kicks off at 8 p.m.

