Merissa Edwards Talks Becoming Interim Athletic Director at St. Scholastica

Edwards becomes just the second female athletic director in the history of St. Scholastica and one of three currently in the MIAC.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last week, St. Scholastica announced that Merissa Edwards will serve as interim athletic director for the upcoming school year. Edwards’ first task will be overseeing the department’s transition into the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this fall.

“We are going up against some schools that are really well-funded, have really good programs, have been successful both athletically and academically. It’s my job to get our department moving forward and doing whatever I can to help all over our teams become successful,” Edwards said.

“I appreciate the fact that our president and vice president believe in me, believe that a female can do this role. We can do it just as well as anyone else. And I hope to do it with a lot of compassion and caring, and also strength and confidence,” said Edwwards.

Edwards has been with CSS since 2005, including last eleven years with the athletic department.