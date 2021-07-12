Nail Salons are Back After a Hard Year

DULUTH, Minn.- Nail salons are among many businesses returning to normal after being forced to close during the pandemic.

VP Nails and Hair off of Central Entrance is excited to see its clients return. The nail salon closed for a few months in March of 2020, and is seeing business pick up as COVID restrictions loosen.

“Having regular clients like as you can see that’s here, that have been supporting us all these years,” said owner Kim Phuong. “I’m gonna get a little teary here, but it’s wonderful to be back full time.”

Owners say, small local businesses like VP Nails had more to lose when the country went into lockdown but their loyal customers played a huge role in its return.