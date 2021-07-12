Spirit Mountain Offering Events Through the Summer

DULUTH, Minn.– Back in May, Mayor Larson proposed a $24 million dollar plan to help bring Spirit Mountain back to its full potential.

The $24 million dollar proposed plan would be funded 50% by state bonding, 25% by Duluth tourism tax revenue, and 25% by Spirit Mountain.

By doing so, Mayor Larson says hundreds of new jobs would be made, and the number of visitors would increase substantially, which would bring the economic impact of the site close to $10 million dollars a year.

With these plans in place, Spirit Mountain is operating at full-capacity this summer, and taking advantage of all of their features like the adventure park, mountain biking and hiking trails, and much more.

“Last summer we were closed due to COVID, and the decisions prior to that, so the return to recreation this summer has been a pleasure,” Jon Regenold, the Co-Director of Resort Services said.

With normal operations in full swing, Spirit Mountain is offering many things to do, which includes the addition of a few new bike trails, and new maintenance on the DWP trail, which connects Spirit Mountain from the Cross City Trail in the East, to Ely’s Peak and Mission Creek Trails to the West.

“We were able to open up right away with three additional bike trails, and we’re on the cusp of brining one more trail to spirit,” Regenold said, “just having that revitalization of the DWP is great, and that should be done shortly, so it’s cool to just link more users to more areas of Duluth”.

The City Council is also considering an allocation to both the DECC and Spirit Mountain from the COVID relief fund, but no amount has been decided on yet.