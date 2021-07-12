Steve Pitoscia Named New Head Coach of Duluth East Boys Hockey Team

Pitoscia brings over 30 years of experience as a player, coach and volunteer.

DULUTH, Minn. – For the first time in over 30 years, the Duluth East boys hockey team was in search of a new head coach. And after an exhaustive interview process, they have found their man.

Former Greyhound Steve Pitoscia has been named the new head coach of the Duluth East boys hockey team. Pitoscia brings over 30 years of experience as a player, coach and volunteer. Shortly after the official announcement, he met with his players for a team meeting.

“It was great. I watched most of these kids play since they were eight, nine, ten years old, and to be in the room with them and know that we’re going to spend the winter together was pretty awesome. There’s two kids that I have coached, but the rest of them are all new. I’m new to them anyway and that’s exciting, too,” said Pitoscia.

Pitoscia will take over for Mike Randolph, who resigned last month after 30-plus years with the program. Pitoscia says even with his former coach’s controversial exit, he had no hesitancy when applying for the position.

“What Coach Randolph has done here over the last 32 years is incredible. You talk about the standard and he’s the gold standard. Certainly doesn’t diminish the great things that Coach Randolph has done. He’s amazing and my foundation of hockey really comes from him. What I teach comes from the things I’ve learned from him. I hope to carry on the tradition that he’s so richly built,” Pitoscia said.

Pitoscia is a 1994 graduate of Duluth East and led the top bantam team in Minnesota’s #1 rated hockey program for 17 years.