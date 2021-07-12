UMD’s Nick Bryant to Join USA Hockey for 2022 Winter Olympics

Bryant will serve in a similar role as the hockey operations and event manager for the women's national team ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD women’s hockey director of operations and equipment manager Nick Bryant is leaving the program to permanently join USA Hockey. Bryant will serve in a similar role as the hockey operations and event manager for the women’s national team ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

“I do feel as though the roots that I put down at UMD will only continue to grow, being added to this next position with USA Hockey. Ultimately, the goal is to win a gold medal and I think my experience with Maura with U-18 team in Slovakia will only help me reach that goal,” Bryant said.

Bryant will head with the U.S. national team to the women’s world championships next month in Calgary.