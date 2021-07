West Duluth Cubs Top Proctor in Legion Baseball

Dane Dzuck struck out three batters over four scoreless innings of relief for the Cubs.

DULUTH, Minn. – The West Duluth Cubs scored three runs in the third inning on their way to getting the 7-3 win over Proctor in Legion Baseball on Monday night at Wade Stadium.

Dane Dzuck struck out three batters over four scoreless innings of relief for the Cubs.

West Duluth will be back in action on Tuesday hosting Grand Rapids. First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m.