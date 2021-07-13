Ammonia Leak Forces Evacuation Of DECC, Curling Club

DULUTH, Minn. – An ammonia leak forced an evacuation Tuesday evening at the DECC, according to Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizay.

The fire department got the call for help around 7 p.m. Tuesday for the leak at the Curling Club.

Crews confirmed the leak and began evacuating the Curling Club, DECC and Pioneer Hall.

Hazmat crews were called in to figure out where the leak was coming from.

Krizay confirmed to FOX 21 that the leak came from the refrigeration room that keeps the Curling Club’s ice frozen.

There were no reports of any injuries or hospitalizations, as of last report.

Amsoil Arena and Marcus Theatres were not affected.

DECC Exec. Dir. Dan Hartman released the following statement around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. It reads in part: