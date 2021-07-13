City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in Lincoln Park Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The break was reported Tuesday morning and is located at the intersection of Vernon Street and Grand Forks Avenue.

City officials say the areas impacted are Vernon Street from West 1st Street to Chestnut Street, West 1st Street from North 28th Avenue West to North 30th Avenue West, West 2nd Street from North 28th Avenue West to North 30th Avenue West, and on West 3rd Street from Vernon Street to Chestnut Street.

It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.