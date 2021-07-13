Enger Park Golf Course Hosts Fifth Annual Junior Golf School

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday, the Enger Park Golf Course hosted their fifth annual junior golf school.

The students, ages five to 15, learn everything from swinging mechanics and bunker play, to proper etiquette on the course. Most of the attendees are beginners in the sport. The camp originated out in Washington state with Duluth Golf general manager Mike Bender. So when he moved to Duluth, he brought the school as well, with his son as an instructor.

“It’s nice now to be able to teach the camp after going through it for six, seven years on my own. It’s kind of like second nature to me. So every summer, I come here and I teach the kids. And it’s kind of cool to see the switch of getting to hang out with the instructors and thinking the instructors are super cool when you’re younger, and now trying to be that cool instructor that everybody wants to learn from and hang out with,” said camp instructor Nathaniel Scullard-Bender.

