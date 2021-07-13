Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan Come to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan among other community leaders are celebrating new educational investments in Minnesota’s COVID recovery budget.

The historic investments are designed to help schools and students across the state get back on track post pandemic.

Minnesota’s COVID-19 budget includes $1.2 billion to be put towards education over the next four years.

“Schools are the epitome of what community looks like, and COVID challenged us as a community and while there were times that it brought out a little bit of the worst in us,” said Governor Tim Walz. “Predominantly, it brought out the best in us, especially when it came to protecting our children to making sure education was a priority.”

The money will be allocated by school size and district. $2.5 million will be used in support of mental health services at college and university campuses. And $35 million will go to help bring more teachers of color into classrooms.

“Laying a solid foundation for our young people for the rest of their lives frankly,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “This is why the governor and I fought tooth and nail to ensure that we have funding for public education but to also make sure they are focusing on out of school time and summer programming.”

Governor Walz is also directing $75 million from the State’s American Rescue Plan fund to Minnesota summer learning programs, allowing places like Duluth Public Schools to extend summer program resources.