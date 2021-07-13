‘Let’s Taco ‘Bout a Job’ Fair at Bayshore Residence and Rehabilitation Center

DULUTH, Minn.– The Bayshore Residence and Rehabilitation center hosted “Let’s Taco ‘Bout a Job” Tuesday on Saint Louis Avenue of Park Point, from 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM, which is a job fair to recruit new employees for the center.

Healthcare professionals have predicted a “burnout period” for current workers in the industry who have been working hard through the pandemic, and Bayshore is trying to get ahead of that burnout wave, by finding new healthcare employees.

The Executive Director says they typically have an annual job fair, but they have been hosting them almost monthly, to try to recruit some more staff.

“So it’s nerve-racking, we’re looking for that new generation of hard workers and committed people that are committed to caring for the residents that we have,” David Uselman, the Executive Director at Bayshore, said.

Bayshore still has employment opportunities available, to find out more, click here.