Majority Of Duluth’s Central High School Sold To Property Developer

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth School Board approved the sale of Central High School to Saturday Central Heights, LLC on Tuesday for $7.4 million.

During a special meeting, the board unanimously signed off of selling 52 or more acres to the developer.

The school district has been trying to sell the property for the past 11 years after the school closed.

The city of Duluth will help with finalizing the sale and property redevelopment.

ISD 709 will keep the backside of the property.

“I am very pleased that the district is moving forward in partnership with Saturday Central Heights regarding this property agreement,” John Magas, the ISD 709 superintendent, said in a press release. “It will be helpful in providing additional resources to the students and families of the district, and will be a wonderful development opportunity for the City of Duluth.

Last fall, the school board approved the sale of the Historic Old Central High School building to Saturday Properties for $3 million.