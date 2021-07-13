Man Charged For Shooting At Stabbing Suspect In Babbitt

BABBITT, Minn. — A Babbitt man has been charged with three felonies after he was accused of shooting at a stabbing suspect last Saturday.

38-year-old Joel Earl Vandervest had a court appearance on Tuesday morning for second-degree assault, intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, he shot at a suspect who sped away from a t-shirt store in Babbitt.

That suspect, who has been caught but not charged yet, is accused of stabbing a woman several times who was working in the store, then taking off.

Vandervest allegedly shot at the suspect as they fled the scene in a truck.

Investigators found seven shell casings at the scene that matched with Vandervest’s type of gun, and a neighbor said he found a bullet that went through his house.

No one was hurt from the gunfire.

The woman who was stabbed in the store is recovering from serious injuries that are not life-threatening.