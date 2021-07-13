Maritime Visitor Center’s Lake Superior Day Celebration

DULUTH, Minn.- The Maritime Visitor Center is celebrating “Lake Superior Day” all weekend long, starting this Friday.

The center is teaming up with local experts for a lineup of family-friendly activities.

Friday and Saturday’s events are followed by a book reading of Sunken: Shipwrecks of Lake Superior by Kathy Groth.

“We’re excited about hosting this and about seeing the crowds again since we didn’t really get a chance to interact very much last year,” said Director Sara Summers-Luedtke. “This summer we’re hoping to change that.”

Outdoor gift shops are also set up for visitors getting a head start on this weekend’s events.