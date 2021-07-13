Normal Race Operations Expected for 50th Annual Park Point 5-Miler

This year's installment will also mark the return to a more normal version of the race with a traditional mass start.

DULUTH, Minn. – This Thursday, the Park Point 5-Miler will celebrate its 50th anniversary as the oldest race in Northern Minnesota.

This year’s installment will also mark the return to a more normal version of the race with a traditional mass start. Organizers say they’ve used the past year to improve race operations for the runners.

“You look at some of the pictures from the 2020 Park Point and it’s one or two people running all by themselves. And that’s not what running events like ours is supposed to feel like. You’re supposed to feel a sense of community and a sense of support. We got that on Grandma’s Marathon weekend and we’re excited that that can now extend even moreso to some of our smaller events,” said PR and marketing director Zach Schneider.

More than 400 runners are already registered to run in-person. The Park Point 5-Miler will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the 2-mile walk starting 10 minutes later.