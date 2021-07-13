Update: Cause of Death Determined in Fatal Ashland Fire

ASHLAND, Wis. – Authorities in Ashland provided an update Tuesday in the fatal Ashland house fire that killed three people.

According to the Ashland Police Department, the preliminary autopsy results confirmed that Jordan Chowning age 36, Alyssa Chowning age 14, and Michelle Hathaway age 17 died of smoke inhalation.

Authorities also say preliminary findings show that the fire was believed to have been started by a young child in the house while others were sleeping, however, this remains under investigation.

Last Monday, the Ashland Police Department and Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire just after 9:30 a.m. at 1318 6th Street West.

When they arrived at the scene they found that three people had escaped the burning house. One of the three people that escaped was transported to the Memorial Medical Center emergency room for burn injuries.

Upon investigation, the three victims were found deceased in the house.

Authorities say toxicology reports and the final autopsy are still pending.