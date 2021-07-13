West Duluth Cubs Hold Off Grand Rapids for Third Straight Win

Dane Dzuck hit a solo home run for the Cubs while Joe Udd escaped a bases loaded jam in the seventh to get the save.

DULUTH, Minn. – The West Duluth Cubs scored two in the bottom of the sixth then held on in the seventh to get the 3-1 win over Grand Rapids for their third straight win.

Dane Dzuck hit a solo home run for the Cubs while Joe Udd escaped a bases loaded jam in the seventh to get the save.

West Duluth will play at Cloquet on Thursday. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.