Big Top Chautauqua Announces Cancellation of Tanya Tucker Concert

BAYFIELD, Wis. – On Wednesday, Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield announced the cancelation of the July 17th show with Tanya Tucker.

In a recent press release, officials with the Big Top said Tanya Tucker’s representation issued the following statement this afternoon:

“It is with regret that we have to cancel all shows for the remainder of July as Tanya has been admitted to the hospital today for an emergency hip replacement surgery as an MRI has revealed a hip fracture that requires immediate attention. We truly appreciate you.”

Big Top Chautauqua says they wish Ms. Tucker a speedy and complete recovery.

All ticket holders have been notified by e-mail or phone call if you have any questions contact the box office at 715-373-5552 or go to www.bigtop.org.