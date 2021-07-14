City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in Lincoln Park Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The break was reported Wednesday morning and is located at 30th Avenue West andWest 1st Street.



City officials say the areas impacted are Truck Center Drive from 30th Avenue West to the end of the line past 30 1/2 Avenue West.



It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.