City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in North Shore Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the North Shore Neighborhood.

The break was reported around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday and is located on the 9500 block of Congdon Boulevard.



City officials say water has been shut off from 9525 Congdon Boulevard to the end of the line near Mc Quade Harbor.



It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

