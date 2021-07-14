Douglas County Vaccination Numbers are on the Rise

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Douglas County has only seen one reported case of COVID-19 in the past two weeks as vaccination rates rise.

Around 54 percent of Douglas County residents have received as least one vaccine dose. Along with about 34 percent of kids between ages 12 and 15 and 43 percent of 16 and 17 year old’s have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

“The reason that number’s really important is when we’re looking at resuming school in the fall, it is very important to have those adolescents which tended to be the population with a lot of transmission of diseases,” said health officer Kathy Ronchi.

The county is encouraging kids ages 12 and older get vaccinated before going back to school this fall.