Duluth Denfeld’s Mary Johnson Commits to Elmhurst Women’s Soccer

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, Duluth Denfeld’s Mary Johnson has committed to joining the Elmhurst University women’s soccer team.

Johnson has been the starting varsity goalie for the Hunters for her junior and senior campaigns. And she was busy too, seeing over 50 shots in each season. Johnson is also a member of the Gitchi Gummi soccer club in Duluth.