Duluth Huskies Split Home Doubleheader Against Eau Claire

DULUTH, Minn. – For the first and only time this season, the Duluth Huskies hosted a doubleheader at Wade Stadium against Eau Claire.

The Huskies took Game One 4-3 and dropped the nightcap to the Express 10-6. Duluth will be back at home Thursday night for a two-game series against the Minnesota Mud Puppies.