Flagship Brings Back Screen Printer

It also allows them to create more of their products in-house.

DULUTH, Minn. — The popular clothing store ‘Flagship’ in canal park has brought back their screen printing machine.

First opening back up on memorial day, the live printing process continues to gain popularity.

With several different designs, staff say bringing the printing machine back helps show customers how each shirt is made by hand.

“I really think this machine brings us back to our companies roots as a screen printing business,” Flagship Screenprinter, Alexandra Schult says.

“We’re a screen printing business first and a retail store second. It really means a lot to show people what this machine does and how shirts on the floor are made.”

