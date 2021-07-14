GO: Honeyberry Picking

WRENSHALL, Minn. — First planted in 2016, the first and only commercial honeyberry orchard in the united states is just a short drive from the twin ports in Wrenshall.

“So if you can envision a blueberry that kind of fell in love with a pack of sweet tarts. Some are sweet. Some are sour and some are tart. Every variety and every row of plants we have out here tastes different,” Farm Lola Farmer, Jason Amundsen says.

The farm has expanded to fourteen different varieties… with some organizations ordering the berries in bulk.

“Moose Lake Brewing came out and said we wanted to give it a try to make it into a sour. There’s a meatery in Twin Cities their first year they ordered 250 pounds. Last year they wanted 500 and this year they wanted 1,200 pounds of honeyberries so it’s quite a job to get them that fruit,” Amundsen says.

Of course, honeyberries can also be used for a variety of baked goods and smoothies.

“I was thinking about maybe making pie or some type of pastry or something like that but I think it would make a good jam too,” Berry Picker, Anja Leitz-Najarian says.

Even with the odd weather during the growing season this year, the farm is still able to provide fresh produce for the community.

“It’s been really hot, it’s been exceptionally dry in parts of both May and June. We’ve been doing everything we can to keep moisture on that plants. It’s been extraordinarily challenging,” Amundsen says.

That’s something every berry picker can appreciate.

“It’s really special. I’ve never seen anything like this anywhere we’ve lived. So this is really cool,” Leitz-Najarian says.

The berries are six dollars a pound. For more information on the farm, click here.