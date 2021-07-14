Grand Rapids Business Owners Experiencing Positive Economic Rebound

Crowds are Coming in Droves to Many Locally Owned Businesses in the City of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Small business owners on the Iron Range are continuing to witness more customers coming back through their doors as COVID-19 restrictions ease, and more people become vaccinated.

Staff at Thousand Lakes Sporting Goods in Grand Rapids are seeing droves of people coming in to purchase clothing, footwear, bait, and fishing gear.

With the continued closure of the Canadian Border, smaller communities report feeling the positive economic impact as more friends and families vacation to Northern Minnesota.

“It’s just an influx of people. It’s great to see lots of tourists up in our area, and the fish are biting well, so that’s another blessing too,” said Grant Prokop, CEO of Thousand Lakes Sporting Goods. “People are in a great mood, they’re out and about and getting to do the things they love to do.”

Aside from outdoor recreation, local food and beverage facilities are also thrilled to see foot traffic pick up this summer.

At Rapids Brewing Co., not only are customers coming back with maskless friends and family, but they’re also tapping their toes to the return of live, local music.

“It seems like people have a renewed desire to go out and be social,” said Bill Martinetto, general manager at Rapids Brewing Co. “It’s so fun to see their excitement of getting back on stage and playing for people and in front of people. Getting back on tour and back to the grind. It’s been pretty cool to see that reboot.”

Rapids Brewing Co. offers live music four to five days a week, typically Thursday through Sunday.