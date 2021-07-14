National Blood Shortage Continues

DULUTH, Minn.- Due to a national shortage Northland blood donation centers are facing a lack of inventory for local hospitals.

Not only did the pandemic cause a decrease in blood donations but schools and colleges that are out for summer break have also taken a dip into the donor pool that blood centers rely on.

“I think that what we’re facing is just a lot more people who are getting delayed care because of COVID,” said Lab Specialist Maria Beaver. “So we’re facing two things, decreased donations and people returning for care.”

With routine medical procedures happening more often again, demand is outpacing the supply.

Check with your local blood donation center if you’re interested in donating.