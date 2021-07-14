Over 100 Minnesota Breweries, Cideries Prepare for All Pints North Brew Fest

All Pints North Brew Festival is Happening Saturday, July 31 at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Good beer, beautiful sights, and fun sounds will return to Bayfront Festival Park on Saturday, July 31 for the annual All Pints North Brew Festival.

After a cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 100 Minnesota breweries and cideries are thrilled to be taking part in this year’s event.

Organizers expect this year to sell out as more people start to venture out in search of activities to attend in person once again.

For those who don’t drink, there will be non-alcoholic options available.

If you’re the sober one in the bunch, there are designated driver tickets available for $15 dollars.

Hoops Brewing is taking part in the event once again.

They’re bringing back their Chili Pepper Ale which was a big hit back in 2019.

“It’s pretty much the must-attend festival for all the brewers. It’s a guild event which means you have to be a Minnesota Guild Member in order to serve beer here. It tends to be just a really good time. Packed, fun, loud, good food, good beer,” said Dave Hoops, owner of Hoops Brewing.

Tickets are $60 dollars.

Click here to purchase tickets today and to see which breweries and cideries will be participating.