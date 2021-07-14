‘Poke for a Pint’ Held At Ursa Minor to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations

DULUTH, Minn.– Organizations continue to look for new and creative ways to encourage people to take the COVID-19 vaccine. How about some free local beer?

The ‘Poke for a Pint’ event at Ursa Minor Brewing in Lincoln Park brings COVID-19 vaccines to their taproom. Where doses of the Moderna vaccine were given out Wednesday for anyone 18 and older who wanted a shot. With those who got the poke walked away with a free pint of beer from Ursa Minor.

“Even if you’re not of legal drinking age today, we do have root beer on tap here,” said Lee Homan, Marketing and Business Development Manager Lake Superior Health Center.

The event was in partnership with the Lake Superior Health Center, who’s been trying to bring COVID vaccines to different locations around the twin ports to make it more accessible outside their own locations.

“We had a public health nurse approach us who had a connection with the brewery and we just started talking with ben the CEO at Ursa Minor Brewing and one thing led to another and it came together pretty quickly and easily,” said Homan.

Ursa Minor, like other establishments, had to keep its taprooms empty during most of the pandemic. Those with the brewery wanted to provide more opportunities for Northlanders to get vaccinated and keep cases low and their doors to remain open.

“In order to reopen safely, obviously people without masks need to be vaccinated and this is just an opportunity to come in safely to our establishment and enjoy a pint,” said Amanda Agamite, taproom manager at Ursa Minor.

One of those getting vaccinated says the poke for a pint promotion was a perfect opportunity to get the vaccine in the laid back atmosphere of a brewery.

“When I heard about it I was like, ‘Hey that’s a great idea,'” said Jaimie Maki, who received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine. “I think it’s a really great incentive, especially for people around my age to go and get offered a pint to go get your vaccine. I think it’s going to lure a lot of people in with opportunities like that.”

Those who received their vaccine Wednesday will be getting their second dose on August 11, where they’ll also be opening up to those who want to get their first dose.