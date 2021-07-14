Preparation for Head of the Lakes Fair Underway

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Preparations for the head of the lakes fair are gearing up over in Superior.

While they did have a modified version of the fair last year for social distancing purposes, many fair-goers weren’t able to get the full experience because of the pandemic.

Now more events planned including a livestock auction, races and demo derbies.

Organizers say there’s a little something for everyone.

“There’s all kinds of activities to do and see. It’s just a good way to support the community. It’s a good community event. There will be tons of vendors to see and tons of fair food to eat,” Fairgrounds Organizer, Daniel Litchke says.

The fair runs from Tuesday July 20th through Sunday July 25th.

For more information, click here.